How many people really believe life in the United States is fair? What does that mean? Equal opportunity? Equal outcome?. I hope you picked equal opportunity. That is fair. Vice President Kamala Harris said, “Equitable treatment means we all end up at the same place.” I guess she never watched the Olympics. They all start at the same place, with the same starting blocks, and run the same distance. For some odd reason, they give out first-, second- and third-place medals at the end.