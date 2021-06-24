Youth Sports Registration in Osseo
Kids can learn about teamwork while having fun in Osseo’s summer sports classes! Options include soccer, tennis, t-ball, volleyball, flag football, basketball and more. Classes are offered Monday and Wednesday evenings for five weeks, starting Monday, July 26th, at Sipe Park. Instruction for children ages 2 to 12 is provided by Revolutionary Sports with an emphasis on skill building in a non-competitive setting. Learn more and sign up by going to http://www.discoverosseo.com/recreation.ccxmedia.org