Expect some of the stars of Tennessee Titans OTAs to build more momentum. As a Tennessee Titans fan, it’s nice to give some of those names that keep getting discussed a look and see that they’re getting the positive feedback that everyone’s been looking for. With Julio Jones in town as of June’s first full week, you can’t say that anyone’s gotten more attention since his arrival. Still, with guys like A.J. Brown, Janoris Jenkins, and Derrick Henry among others absent during voluntary OTAs, what’s a guy or gal to do?