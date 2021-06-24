Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

Benigno Aquino, former Philippines president, dies at 61

By Reuters
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBenigno Aquino, the only son of the Philippines' democracy icons and a former president of the Southeast Asian country, died in a Manila hospital on Thursday. He was 61. Known popularly as Noynoy, he rode a wave of public emotion all the way to the presidency after his mother, Corazon Aquino, died in 2009.

www.cnbc.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#Southeast Asian#The People Power#The Philippine Congress#Malaysian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Porsche
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Philippines
Country
China
Related
Asiahot96.com

Philippines’ Duterte challenges Pacquiao to expose corruption

MANILA (Reuters) – Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday that Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao should name corrupt government offices to prove that the boxer-turned-lawmaker is not just politicking ahead of a presidential election next year. The comments were the latest chapter in a surprise war of words between the president...
PoliticsPosted by
The Conversation UK

Rodrigo Duterte: why the ICC’s investigation will not guarantee a fairer or safer Philippines

Shortly before she finished her term of office on June 15, the ICC’s outgoing chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda offered hope to victims, human rights groups and opposition of the regime of Rodrigo Duterte in the Philippines, when she called for a full investigation into its suspected crimes against humanity. The “war on drugs” waged by the president of the Philippines has killed more than 20,000 people according to neutral observers and caused untold damage to a nation with a recent history of violent dictatorship and a culture of corruption and impunity.
Chinaiweller.com

Aquino, Philippine ex-leader who challenged China, is buried

Sumary of Aquino, Philippine ex-leader who challenged China, is buried:. Aquino died Thursday at age 61 of kidney disease arising from diabetes following a long public absence, after his single, six-year term ended in 2016.. Family and friends sang a patriotic song after a silver urn with Aquino remains was...
Politicscarnegieendowment.org

How Duterte Strong-Armed Chinese Dam-Builders But Weakened Philippine Institutions

China has become a global power, but there is too little debate about how this has happened and what it means. Many argue that China exports its developmental model and imposes it on other countries. But Chinese players also extend their influence by working through local actors and institutions while adapting and assimilating local and traditional forms, norms, and practices.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

People Who Refuse COVID-19 Vaccination Could Be Arrested, Duterte Warns Filipinos

Duterte said he would order officials to list people who refuse to get vaccinated. He threatened to inject Filipinos with an anti-parasitic drug if they refuse a vaccine jab. Philippines' health department recently reported breakthrough COVID-19 infections. Filipinos who refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19 may face arrest, Philippines President...
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Top Asian News 6:41 a.m. GMT

It’s imminent: After nearly 20 years US to leave Bagram. BAGRAM, Afghanistan (AP) — For nearly 20 years, Bagram Airfield was the heart of American military power in Afghanistan, a sprawling mini-city behind fences and blast walls just an hour’s drive north of Kabul. Initially, it was a symbol of the U.S. drive to avenge the 9/11 attacks, then of its struggle for a way through the ensuing war with the Taliban. In just a matter of days, the last U.S. soldiers will depart Bagram. They are leaving what probably everyone connected to the base, whether American or Afghan, considers a mixed legacy. “Bagram grew into such a massive military installation that, as with few other bases in Afghanistan and even Iraq, it came to symbolize and epitomize the phrase ‘mission creep’,” said Andrew Watkins, Afghanistan senior analyst for the Brussels-based International Crisis Group.
Public Healththeclevelandamerican.com

Former Haitian President Aristide Covid-19 travels to Cuba

Former Haitian President Jean-Bertrand Aristide, 67, flew to Cuba on Thursday. The glamorous former president, who was twice disarmed (1991 and 2004), took an executive plane at the international airport in Port-au-Prince, arrived on a stretcher and carried an oxygen cylinder. The Dominican-flagged plane was scheduled to fly to Cuba,...
Politicsrock947.com

Japan minister says necessary to ‘wake up’ to protect Taiwan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Japan’s deputy defense minister on Monday warned of the growing threat posed by Chinese and Russian collaboration and said it was necessary to “wake up” to Beijing’s pressure on Taiwan and protect the island “as a democratic country.”. Speaking to the Hudson Institute think tank, State Minister...
MoviesBirmingham Star

'Pakistani film industry followed Indian culture'

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 27 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the country's filmmakers to focus on original content and adopt new approaches to filmmaking instead of copying Bollywood. During an event at the short film festival in Islamabad, Khan said mistakes were committed at the beginning since the...
Economydallassun.com

Japan ratifies world's biggest free trade agreement

Tokyo [Japan], June 25 (ANI): Japan on Friday ratified the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), a free trade agreement between China, Australia, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Tokyo becomes the third member to ratify the agreement, which was signed by 15 countries in November last year. Among the...