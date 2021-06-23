‘You can make investing as regular as your route’: Behind Stash’s new marketing campaign against day trading

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,635,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 33.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 87,569 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,196 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 761,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,445,000 after acquiring an additional 27,473 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.