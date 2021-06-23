Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

‘You can make investing as regular as your route’: Behind Stash’s new marketing campaign against day trading

By Rivka Abramson
tearsheet.co
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of May 5, Stash has taken over the Union Square subway station in New York City as part of its marketing campaign to encourage long-term investing rather than day trading. The investment platform aims to speak directly to its core audience — people with 9-to-5 jobs who may not have much spare time to think about their financial plans.

tearsheet.co
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Campaign#Day Trading#Social Trading#New York City Subway#Behind Stash#Vp#Fintech#Bank Of America#S P#Etoro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Marketing
Related
Small Businesstearsheet.co

Brex’s new campaign shows a company that wants to go deeper into SMB finances

In mid-May, Brex began a multi-week campaign to advertise its latest offering by showcasing how small business owners are using the platform to manage their finances. Brex CMO June Sauvaget is the brains behind the campaign, which advertises Brex’s all-in-one dashboard that includes credit cards, business cash accounts, new spend management, and bill pay software. The campaign targets local businesses through a combination of digital, video, social media and out-of-home ads in Houston, Washington D.C., and Miami. The campaign features stories from four SMB owners: a local bakery, a children’s book author, a snack maker and a child safety nonprofit organization.
Marketsfidelity.com

How alerts can help you trade and invest

Setting alerts can help you monitor news and markets. Set alerts to monitor the price of a particular investment, the percentage change since the previous close, moving averages, and 52-week high/low. It's not possible to stay on top of all investing information, all the time. However, if you don't want...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Kick-start your investment journey with HLeBroking campaign

New registrations for Central Depository System (CDS) accounts for share trading hit a multi-year high in 2020. A total of 423,264 accounts were opened with Bursa Malaysia, according to its annual report. This is almost double the number of new accounts opened each year from 2016 to 2019. As a result, trading activities have picked up significantly.
MarketsFinancial-Planning.com

Fintech unicorn Stash buys financial-literacy startup amid day-trading craze

(Bloomberg) — U.S. financial-technology unicorn Stash wants to teach students about money management and potentially curb the next generation’s appetite for day trading, a pastime that soared in popularity during the pandemic. The subscription-based firm is acquiring financial-literacy startup PayGrade, which makes a virtual bank and investment simulation used by...
Marketsetftrends.com

You Can Now Invest Your 401(k) in Crypto. But Should You?

Starting next month, 401(k) provider ForUsAll will allow plan participants to invest in cryptocurrencies, reports the Wall Street Journal. In a deal with crypto exchange Coinbase Global, ForUsAll participants will be able to invest up to 5% of their 401(k) contributions in cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. A relatively small...
TechnologyValueWalk

How AI Can Boost Your Next Email Marketing Campaign

Email campaigns are an essential part of any company’s marketing stack. Hubspot estimates that email marketing generates $38 for every dollar spent, putting it far ahead of other popular forms of marketing such as paid advertising and influencer marketing. One of the reasons for this is that emails are personal...
Marketsbostonnews.net

Incentive Cards Market including top key players Visa, Mastercard Incorporated, American Express Company, PayPal Holdings

JCMR recently announced market survey which covers overall in-depth study including additional study on COVID-19 impacted market situation on Global Incentive Cards Market. The Research Article Entitled Global Incentive Cards Market provides very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, upcoming & innovative technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel this Universal market place, and major players profile and strategies. The research study provides forecasts for Incentive Cards investments till 2029.
Economyswfinstitute.org

New Mexico State Investment Council Files Antitrust Lawsuit on Alleged Rigging of CDS Market Against Global Banks

The New Mexico State Investment Council filed a antitrust lawsuit claiming Bank of America Corporation, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., and other top financial institutions rigged the credit default swap market by manipulating a key benchmark. The complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Mexico. In the proposed class action other targeted banks include Barclays Plc, BNP Paribas SA, Credit Suisse Group AG, Deutsche Bank AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, Natwest Group Plc, and three industry groups.
Career Development & Advicethekatynews.com

Importance of Using Visual Content in Your Marketing Campaigns

Importance of Using Visual Content in Your Marketing Campaigns. The content is constantly evolving. White papers are no longer the secret to successful inbound marketing; visual content marketing is becoming the norm. Here are some ideas for turning your content strategy into reality, including tips on how to effectively use visual content such as infographics, videos, memes, visual notes, and even Instagram in marketing campaigns and visual tools such as Visme. As more and more search images and visual media platforms such as Pinterest, Instagram, and Vine carry out activities, visual content marketing is becoming one of the most popular digital marketing trends today.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Plan your trading day

It is widely said that having a plan is half the battle which is true as no successful business can survive without a concrete plan. This applies to trading as well. In other words, if you wish to launch a career in trading, then you need to have a plan.
Technologytearsheet.co

On the road, OppFi attempts to differentiate itself from the lending models of Affirm, Katapult, and Upstart

Consumer lending apps may blend together but when you look at them, there are marked differences. Affirm, Katapult, OppFi, and Upstart weren't all created equal. Top consumer lenders aren’t all created equal. Firms like OppFi, Upstart, Katapult and Affirm have different strengths and focuses. They also different delivery models and target audiences. OppFi has been speaking a lot about its plans, as it spent the past few months going public via SPAC. There are similarities in the model to Upstart in its bank-sponsored go to market strategy, but OppFi’s target of non-prime customers with a diverse marketing strategy marks a distinction between the two.
GooglePosted by
Forbes

It’s Independence Day Again! But Can You Choose Where You Work?

A recent Remote Work & Compensation Pulse Survey by salary.com provides insights into employer attitudes toward remote work. It also begs the question, what is your preference for remote work, and how will you stand up for that?. The survey says around 70% of employers would hire a remote worker...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,635,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 33.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 87,569 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,196 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 761,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,445,000 after acquiring an additional 27,473 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Bought by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

First Manhattan Co. Sells 900 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Curated Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 817 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Comments / 0

Community Policy