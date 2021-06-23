Cancel
Public Safety

Wanted man has felony charges and probation violation charges

By News Channel Nebraska
Sand Hills Express
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities are asking for the public's help in finding a wanted man. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office say they are looking for 31-year-old Dessivee Wright of Stanton. Authorities say Wright is wanted on felony charges in Stanton County after failing to appear in court for sex offender violations. He's also...

sandhillsexpress.com
