Time to be on turtle alert. As the weather warms, black-topped roads and highways near water ways and turtle habitat areas become attractive places for turtles to warm themselves in the sun. Snapping turtles are one species that enjoys warming themselves this way. Turtles may also be crossing roads and highways on their way to a sandy place to lay their eggs. Be on the lookout for the turtles and, if you can safely avoid them or return them to their natural habitat so they don’t get hit by vehicles, save a turtle’s life. (But be careful! Just look at the claws on this snapper, and that’s not even considering his bite. Use a nearby stick to give a suspected snapper something to latch onto and prevent bites during relocation. Take a look at the claws on this snapper, and his bite is a lot worse than those claws.) Tina L. Scott photo.