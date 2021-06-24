Flood Advisory issued for La Paz by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-23 21:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: La Paz FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL LA PAZ COUNTY At 956 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Quartzsite and Ehrenberg.alerts.weather.gov