‘NCIS’: Why Some Agents Have Different Colored Badges

There are no actresses of character in Hollywood. Yes, the actors of character, who for decades the press has presented as indomitable and temperamental men, of severe ambition, misunderstood geniuses so perfectionists that even their lack of education is justified by the ultimate goal they pursue. The list is long: from legends of the stature of Marlon Brando or Gene Hackman, to more contemporary apprentices like Christian Bale, Jared Leto or Shia LaBeouf, who have repeatedly tormented co-stars, technical team or journalists, only to increase their status as interpretive forces. Before the arrival of Me Too and movements like Time’s Up, Hollywood had another adjective reserved to describe women who dared to vocalize 10% of the demands or protests of their male colleagues: “Difficult.” And with professional consequences – such as the most absolute defenestration – very different from theirs, perhaps because of the historical docility attributed to female stars in the Los Angeles hills. Once the label is awarded, recovering is not easy and the case of Katherine Heigl is the proof of it.