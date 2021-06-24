Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘NCIS’: Why Some Agents Have Different Colored Badges

By Amy Myers
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Although it may not seem obvious at first, NCIS producers dedicate a lot of planning and research to the smallest details that most viewers wouldn’t think twice about. This includes the agents’ badges. If you watch closely, you’ll see that some agents have gold badges, while others wear silver. This is no mistake.

outsider.com
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

108K+
Followers
12K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncis#Ncis#Uso#Army
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gold
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Fan Lays Out Major Rant Explaining Why Characters Should Never ‘Trust’ Ziva

Why wouldn’t NCIS characters trust Ziva David? One fan made a decent case. Reddit user @azulamazing created an entire thread dedicated to her belief that Ziva could be perceived as untrustworthy. The post has a 78% upvote among other users. The user wanted to be clear that she isn’t talking about Ziva as the NCIS character we all love, but how she is perceived and the “whole concept of trust.”
Societyraymondville-chronicle.com

Beyond the Badge

It's another Monday and I'm working on a column again. Today is Flag Day and mine is out flying like any other day, but today it looks special. "It's the emblem of the land I love, the home of the free and the brave." I guess I could write pages on the flag, what it meant to me growing up, […]
TV SeriesDelaware County Daily Times

Ask Matt: Why Would CBS Move ‘NCIS’ to a New Night?

Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ and ‘Bull’ Star Michael Weatherly Explained Why He Was ‘Reluctant’ to Take Role of DiNozzo

For 13 seasons, Tony DiNozzo was Leroy Gibbs right-hand man and an integral part of the team on the hit crime drama “NCIS.”. But actor Michael Weatherly really didn’t want to play DiNozzo. Or at least, he was reluctant to take on the role in the crime drama. In a 2007 interview with Futon Critic, Weatherly discussed why he hesitated to join “NCIS.”
LifestyleFratello Watches

Hands-On With The Funky Breguet Type XXI 3815 In Two Different Colors

The Breguet Type XXI 3815 is a colorful addition to the already existing vintage-inspired Type XXI 3817 that was introduced in 2016. The Type XXI has its roots in a larger and more complicated iteration of the famous Type XX. Breguet’s Type XXI 3815 comes in two different colors — orange and green — and we have both.
Economythebharatexpressnews.com

Back to the office? Some women of color are not ready

“I have heard AAPI women voice concerns for their physical safety when they walk outside,” said Dr Pham, referring to the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, “and more leaders must consider this as face-to-face work requires travel. “. Business leaders need to be familiar with the unique challenges women...
MoviesComicBook

Loki Writer Says Doctor Strange Sequel Will Explore the Marvel Magician's Trauma

In a matter of months, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will hit theaters and take fans on a mind-bending trip across the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to the multiversal aspect and the inclusion of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), Marvel screenwriter Michael Waldron has reassured fans it's still very much a Doctor Strange feature. Speaking with SYFY WIRE, Waldron said the movie will dive deep into the character of Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and his past traumas.
Moviesgruntstuff.com

“Making superheroes is loopy”: Ryan Reynolds

Cith the expertise of getting performed superheroes, Ryan Reynolds confronted the pandemic with the acquisition of the gin model Aviator Gin and a budget telephone service Mint Cell, now making ready to make the third a part of Deadpool, after being Arduous to Care 2 and Free Man. Nevertheless, he...
Celebritiesdebatepost.com

Katherine Heigl, the “difficult” girlfriend – 02/21/2021

There are no actresses of character in Hollywood. Yes, the actors of character, who for decades the press has presented as indomitable and temperamental men, of severe ambition, misunderstood geniuses so perfectionists that even their lack of education is justified by the ultimate goal they pursue. The list is long: from legends of the stature of Marlon Brando or Gene Hackman, to more contemporary apprentices like Christian Bale, Jared Leto or Shia LaBeouf, who have repeatedly tormented co-stars, technical team or journalists, only to increase their status as interpretive forces. Before the arrival of Me Too and movements like Time’s Up, Hollywood had another adjective reserved to describe women who dared to vocalize 10% of the demands or protests of their male colleagues: “Difficult.” And with professional consequences – such as the most absolute defenestration – very different from theirs, perhaps because of the historical docility attributed to female stars in the Los Angeles hills. Once the label is awarded, recovering is not easy and the case of Katherine Heigl is the proof of it.
TV Seriesdnyuz.com

Good Girls Has Been Canceled by NBC and Fans Are Devastated

Come pay your respects to the canceled TV shows of 2021. With more and more streaming services entering the group chat these days, it can be hard for a series to rise above the noise. That’s not a knock on the quality of writing or the actors’ performances. (Okay, sometimes it is.)
Den of Geek

Evil Season 2 Episode 2 Review: A Is for Angel

This Evil review contains spoilers. Evil season 2, episode 2, “A Is for Angel,” finds a new twist in the series’ main thrust. It is a monster-of-the-week installment which may result in an exorcism, but this time the intruding influence is not demonic. Raymond (Brandon J. Dirden), a parishioner at St. Johns, is possessed by an angel, or so he claims. On the surface, it may appear the presence may not be as malignant as a servant of Satan, but it is equally diabolical.
TV & Videoscinemaexpress.com

JJ Abrams and Angela Robinson to adapt DC Comics' Madame X for HBO

JJ Abrams will be adapting DC Comics' Madame X as a series for HBO Max. Abrams has reportedly roped in filmmaker writer Angela Robinson, whose credits include Gigantic, Charlie's Angels, and Professor Marston and the Wonder Women, to write and executive produce the project. According to reports, Robinson might also be directing a few episodes, but there is no official confirmation on this.
Moviesuncrazed.com

Harry Styles Wraps Up Filming ‘My Policeman’

Harry Styles has been spotted wrapping up the filming of LGBTQ+ romance drama ‘My Policeman‘ last Wednesday. Previously starring in the critically acclaimed ‘Dunkirk‘, Styles also finished filming Oliva Wilde’s thriller ‘Don’t Worry Darling‘ earlier this year. Not long after he started filming for his latest role in ‘My Policeman‘ along side ‘The Crown’s‘ Emma Corrin.