Is it Michael Landon? Or another cast member? Every Little House on the Prairie fan will have a guess for this one – so which actor is in the most episodes?. Right off the bat, Michael Landon feels the safest guess. While the entertainment mogul was often behind the camera as much as he was in front of it, his presence came to dominate the Prairie franchise. There has never been, after all, another actor quite like him. But did he appear in the most episodes of Little House on the Prairie? Does “Pa” Charles Ingalls dominate the show as much as he does fan’s memories?