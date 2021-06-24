Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boise, ID

Dogs, Cats, Chickens, Ducks, Rabbits -- but no Goats or Roosters in Boise City Limits!

Posted by 
Stuart Gustafson
Stuart Gustafson
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yhz8s_0adjIXE600
amazon.com

That city limit sign is an old one, but I didn’t know how practical it would be for me to find a road I could go out on and find an equivalent sign. The elevation isn’t going to change, but it seems that the population number is changing on a daily basis. The best guess for now is a little over 240,000.

But that is counting just the people -- those beings that walk on two legs. If the census takers counted every animal -- I guess it would be impossible to count every bird, every squirrel, every ant and squash bug, every bee and fly -- let’s go with human beings and domesticated animals and pets, then the number would be much higher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08VIbJ_0adjIXE600
Daniel Tuttle/unsplash

Why?

So, who doesn’t love a cuddly dog or cat in the house? Most of us do, and that is a good thing. But sometimes people have too many of these wonderful animals we call pets (some people call them “their children” and possibly even like them more than their actual children). And there are laws against having “too many” cats and dogs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pRZ17_0adjIXE600
Judi Neumeyer/unsplash

Talking about the city of Boise, an article at idahorealestateadvisors.com says, “you cannot keep more than four cats, dogs or a mixture of the two without a commercial kennel license. This is to ensure that the animals are being properly taken care of and limiting the chances of animal abuse.” That makes sense, doesn’t it? What this says to me is if you want to have dozens of dogs and/or cats, either get a kennel license or move into the country where you have plenty of open space to take care of them properly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aJo7N_0adjIXE600
Jan Kraus/unsplash

Well, then, what about chickens? I hear chickens cackling in my neighborhood.

Per Idaho's “Existing Temporary Use, Livestock & Beekeeping Ordinances,” Section 11-09-09.02, livestock are generally kept outdoors, and includes animals such as “horses, cattle, llamas, mules, swine, goats, rabbits, poultry, and domesticated birds.” Unless, of course -- remember, this is Idaho -- the animal is “specifically included as a pet.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XMig3_0adjIXE600
Rebekah Howell/unsplash
So, What Are Pets?

The next section, number 11-09-09.03 says that pets are defined as animals that are generally kept indoors. However, some pets might be housed outdoors. I don’t know about you, but I certainly wouldn’t want a pet chicken inside the house. Sure, it makes it easier to get eggs, but ….

The statute goes on to say what animal are generally considered pets and may be kept within the city limits of Boise: “dogs, cats, up to three chickens, excluding roosters, two ducks, two rabbits, ….” So this tells me that my neighbor is allowed to have up to four cats/dogs, three chickens, two ducks, and two rabbits. The rabbits wouldn’t make much noise, but the others?

My neighbor does have three dogs (under the limit), four chickens (over the limit), but no ducks or rabbits. So maybe they can have one of the chickens pass as another poultry animal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vb2jA_0adjIXE600
Timothy Eberly/unsplash

When I moved to Boise almost three decades ago, there were several houses along Cole Road that had alpacas. One of those houses, a corner house, has since been demolished and is now home to a couple “professional offices.” I’d prefer to see the alpacas than the stucco buildings. I’m just guessing that homeowners who still have alpacas and horses have been grandfathered in so they can keep their animals without being in violation of city code. That’s only fair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oHAIZ_0adjIXE600
Kalineri/unsplash

But what if you just love goats, and you want a goat in your backyard to eat the grass (and fertilize it at the same time), and then provide you with fresh goat’s milk? I mean, what’s really wrong with that? As ecologically friendly as it might be to have a goat cut your grass rather than using a gas mower, the answer is, “No.” No goats allowed.

Stuart Gustafson

Stuart Gustafson

Boise, ID
1K+
Followers
109
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

Articles on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday about travel, relevant local/regional items, some finance. Always with a slant to ask you to think.

 https://www.stuartgustafson.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Pets & Animals
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Boise, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Pets & Animals
City
Boise, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Domesticated Cats#Backyard Chickens#Dog#Amazon Com#Kalineri Unsplash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
Boise, IDPosted by
Stuart Gustafson

Finding Fresh Fruit and Vegetables in Boise

If you’re a gardener in Boise, whether it’s small patch or a large laid out organized area, you’ve already planted for the year, and you’ve probably already harvested some early lettuce, carrots, and are watching the tomatoes and peppers grown on the stalks.
Boise, IDPosted by
Stuart Gustafson

Fun Activities to Fill Up Your Busy Boise Summer

It’s probably heard around most households with children who just got out of school for the summer break. “What can I do? I’m bored.” And this is from the same ones who complained about school, and that they couldn’t wait until it was summertime. While the school-age children might rely on parents to come up with activities to keep them busy (how about some reading, trips to the Boise Library, an outing in the park, etc.?), we adults have to come up with the ideas on our own.
Boise, IDPosted by
Stuart Gustafson

Finding the Right Dentist in Boise

You can drive down almost any relatively major street in Boise residential areas, and you will probably see a dental office. If there is a stoplight at the nearby intersection, there is probably at least one dentist office at that corner. I asked myself the following question.
Boise, IDPosted by
Stuart Gustafson

Three Ways to Beat the Triple-Digit Heat in Boise

You didn’t have to look at the calendar to know that summer has arrived in Boise, Idaho. While we’re only a few days past the “official” start of summer on June 21, the heat of the season has arrived, and we are probably going to have many consecutive days of triple-digit temperatures. The projection of consistently high temperatures has caused Idaho Power to ask residents to “be conservative” in their use of air conditioners. Brown outs are predicted where there is not enough energy in the power grid to supply all the energy demands.
Boise, IDPosted by
Stuart Gustafson

Sunrise and Sunset photos

Some people have said that there is nothing more beautiful than a sunrise. There is noquestion that seeing the sun come up in the East is a beautiful sight. For the scientists out there, I know the sunisn't acutally "coming up," the earth is revolving and it is just from our frame of reference that it appears that the sun is rising. Can we move on now?
Boise, IDPosted by
Stuart Gustafson

Catching a Flight out of Boise -- Where Do You Want to Go?

With more and more people receiving the Covid-19 vaccination, travel is returning somewhat to normal. But what defines the “new normal” is still up for interpretation. For many people, especially as school gets out, travel is top of mind. Road trips, or going camping outside of Boise or even to the Oregon Coast, become top priorities for many families.
Boise, IDPosted by
Stuart Gustafson

Some Varied Culinary Experiences in Boise, Idaho

I was originally going to call title this article with “Dining Experiences,” and while all of these places would be fine “for dinner,” they’re also just fine for other meals. Plus not all of them fall into “fine dining” categories, so I decided to just call them “Culinary Experiences.”