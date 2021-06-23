Idaho Old-Time Fiddlers to perform at Mud Lake Museum

The Idaho Old-Time Fiddlers will perform at the Mud Lake Museum and Historical Society on July 14 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. An unofficial Little league for children in the Hamer area will begin in July. They will get together on Mondays and Thursdays at 4 p.m. and switch sports every week. Registration will close June 25. You can contact McKenzi Wray for more information. You can contact her through email at cmwray53@gmail.com. Parents can volunteer as coaches. The sports schedule includes the following: July 5-9 soccer, July 12-16 T-Ball/Baseball, July 19-23 Basketball, July 26-30 Kickball.