Lindor, Conforto, new pitchers lead Mets past Braves 7-3

 5 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) -- With the arrival of Michael Conforto and a few other reinforcements, the banged-up New York Mets got back in the swing of things. Francisco Lindor homered and drove in three runs, Conforto jolted New York's stagnant offense in his delayed return from injury and the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 7-3 on Wednesday night.

