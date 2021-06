Getting your car detailed can be extremely expensive. It doesn’t matter if you go to a tiny little car wash in your town or a leading auto detail shop, you can always expect to pay a pretty penny to get your car detailed inside and out. It’s also a high-margin service that’s provided by all these shops, which is why car detailers want to do everything in their power to make sure you keep coming back. A thorough car detailing job can easily cost you hundreds of dollars, but the cleaners and tools that car detailers use often don’t cost...