Henrico County, VA

2122 New Berne Rd, Henrico, VA 23228

Richmond.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome home to 2122 New Berne Rd, an updated cape in the Bryan Park area! Enjoy all the charm of a 1940's cape with all the updates you could want to move right in. Invited in by mature landscaping out front, fall in love with the home as you step inside and are greeted by gorgeous hardwood floors that flow throughout most of the home, and a wood burning fireplace in the bright front living room. Beyond that is a nicely sized dining room and additional room that makes the perfect office space. Kitchen was remodeled in 2019 to feature quartz countertops, KRAFTMAID soft close cabinets, french door refrigerator, farmhouse sink, and a butcher block island. This is open to your large family room with wood burning stove, both featuring new floors and brick accent wall. Also on the first floor is a workshop, laundry room (2018 washer/dryer), and a bedroom with attached half bath. Your spacious 2nd floor primary bedroom has double closets and custom built radiator covers. Across the hall is another bedroom, featuring built in bookcases. Enjoy the outdoors from your private deck overlooking the landscaped, fenced in back yard with shed. 4 year old roof, 2018/2019 HVAC, 2013 hot water.

