Henrico County, VA

2412 Swartwout Ave, Henrico, VA 23228

Richmond.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf great light, gorgeous original hardwoods, and central location are your must-haves, come enjoy life indoors and out in this well-maintained Lakeside ranch in Woodland Hills! Guests are met at the front gate with gracious landscaping and a cheery front porch, perfect for sipping morning coffee. Enter the sunny living room that flows into the home’s formal dining room, offering access to a large back deck that overlooks the large back yard. Off the dining room, a white galley kitchen (flooring and refrigerator 2016) leads to laundry room with additional pantry storage and massive pull-down attic space. Down the hallway, explore three airy bedrooms and family bath with tile surround. Large closets abound, including a massive hall closet... and be sure to spot all the built-ins! Lovely landscaping and design throughout the property grant this home a breezy flow for entertaining. Pups will love this fenced front yard, while gardeners need to see this gorgeous, professionally tiered (2017) backyard. Walk down the street to the neighborhood pool, tennis courts, and around the block to Moody Middle.

richmond.com
