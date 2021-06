Graham Regional Theatre has returned with the musical “Into the Woods” based on the book by James Lapine with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. The play will be at Graham Memorial Auditorium Friday, June 25, at 7 p.m., Saturday, June 26, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 27, at 2 p.m. The Graham Memorial Auditorium is located at 628 Third St. If you’re a fan of the Grimm.