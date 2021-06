In the wake of late May and early June's eclipses, and with the next one a safe five months away, it's time for a much-needed change of pace. Namely, it's time to slow things down and take things as they are very much expected to come. When the full moon arrives in the sensible earth sign of Capricorn on Thursday, June 24, we'll have the opportunity to do just that. Sometimes referred to as the Strawberry Moon, the June full moon is a sign of summer: of its commencement, its sense of ease, and all the sweetness that comes with it. With these energies working in tandem, the evening of the 24th will be a perfect time to reminisce on past wins - and set our gaze toward future success.