ST. LOUIS — Two men were shot while driving Sunday afternoon in St. Louis. One of the men died from his injuries. Police responded to the 4900 block of Rosalie Street, where they found 20-year-old Chris Brown who had been shot to death inside a car. A 21-year-old man was nearby, suffering with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was rushed to a nearby hospital. Police did not have an update on his condition but said his vital signs were stable.