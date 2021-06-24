Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

WIAA Board of Control approves changes to wrestling, gymnastics state tournament

Daily Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe random draw for the state individual wrestling tournament is dead. The WIAA Board of Control Wednesday unanimously voted to seed the tournament beginning next season. Trackwrestling.com will determine the placement of each wrestler in the bracket using a formula created by the Wisconsin Wrestling Coaches Association. The formula presumably includes staples such as head-to-head meetings and winning percentage among other criteria.

www.wisconsinrapidstribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gymnastics#Combat#The Wiaa Board Of Control#Trackwrestling Com#Division 1#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
WIAA
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Sports
Related
Milton, WIhngnews.com

WIAA state boys golf: Wieland leads Red Hawks at state tournament

The Milton boys golf team closed out a remarkable run to the Division 1 state tournament on Tuesday, June 15, at Wild Rock Golf Club in the Wisconsin Dells. The Red Hawks were led by Brett Wieland’s 167. The freshman shot an 82 in the first round and fired an 85 on the second day, finishing at a tie for 66th.
Combat SportsSalem News

Dual meet wrestling tournaments set to begin

At least one team from St. John's Prep will be in the North final this spring. Only two teams opted to participate in this year's unique Division 1 North dual meet style wrestling playoffs, so the undefeated Eagles (14-0) will host Methuen (9-1) for the North championship next Tuesday. Since the state couldn't have wrestling in its traditional winter season due to the ongoing pandemic, the sport was moved to the spring and a dual meet playoff style tourney has taken the place of the individual state competitions normally seen at the end of the year,
Sportsseehafernews.com

Valders Uses Strong 4th Inning to Advance in WIAA State Softball Tournament

The Valders Girls Softball team road a strong fourth inning last night (June 14th) to advance in the WIAA Girls Sectional Softball Tournament. The six-run the Vikings earned in the 4th inning was enough to topple New Holstein, as the Vikings won 8-5. Carissa Hammel led the Vikings’ offense with...
Crawford County, PAMeadville Tribune

PENNCREST approves girls wrestling club

HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — With a unanimous vote on Wednesday, PENNCREST School Board members approved the creation of a girls wrestling club to be operated out of the school district but open to girls in other districts. The club, which would participate in tournaments organized by a group called Wrestle Like...
High Schoolhillsborough-sports.com

Orange senior Kessel Summers talks reach state wrestling tournament for 3rd time

Orange senior Kessel Summers has had a year full of milestones. In April, he became the 48th wrestler in Orange history to win 100 matches. He was a member of a Big 8 Conference Championship team for the third time in his career this season. Then on Tuesday, Summers reached the 3A Mideast Regional final for the first time in his career. Summers got to the final after holding off Union Pines’ Andrew Clark 8-6 in the semifinals in the 132-pound division. Summers is the winningest active wrestler for Orange. He also has qualified for the 3A State Tournament for the third time in his career. Summers earned a spot in next week’s state tournament after he put away Gray’s Creek’s Dylan Rumer 13-3. Last year in the state tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum, Summers defeated Havelock’s Nate Lucia with a pin at 5:52 to advance to the state quarterfinals. Summers will return to Eastern Guilford High School, which hosted Tuesday’s Mideast Regionals, for the State Tournament on June 26 and to conclude his Orange career. Summers will move on to Bluefield College, where he will also wrestle.
WWEPosted by
Portland Tribune

Wrestling Slideshow: Three Rivers League district tournament

Big contests make for big results, lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos. So here's a slideshow of the best images from the Three Rivers League district wrestling tournament on Saturday, June 15, at Tualatin High School. Click anywhere to enter the slideshow, then scroll down and click on...
Nebraska StateRapid City Journal

Women's wrestling approved at Chadron State

The Nebraska State Colleges Board of Trustees unanimously approved adding women's wrestling to its athletics program. The NCAA identified women's wrestling as an emerging sport in 2020. Forty-four NCAA-sponsored schools have expanded to include women's wrestling to date, and Chadron State is the first public college/university in Nebraska. In addition, 28 states sanction women's wrestling, including Montana, South Dakota, Missouri, Kansas and Colorado.
Omaha, NESioux City Journal

NSAA board votes to move entire state baseball tournament to Omaha

Omaha, home to the College World Series, will soon be home to the entire state high school baseball tournament. The Nebraska Schools Activities Association voted 8-0 to accept Omaha's bid to host both the Class A and B tournaments for three years beginning in 2022. For years, the tournament had been split between Omaha and Lincoln.
Eau Claire, WIwtaq.com

Preview: WIAA state team tennis tournament

THE MEET: The 26th Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Boys Team Tennis Tournament will be held Friday and Saturday, June 25-26. The meet takes place at two locations. The Division 1 tournament will be held at the Menards Tennis Center in Eau Claire, Wis., and the Division 2 tournament will be conducted at the Sports Core in Kohler, Wis. Action will begin at 10 a.m. Friday and will resume at 9 a.m. Saturday. There will be a limit of four tickets per competitor. Tickets will be sold at the venue Eau Claire. At Kohler, tickets must be purchased online only through participant schools. Ticket prices are $9 per session.
Milwaukee, WIWNCY

Preview: WIAA girls soccer tournament begins Thursday

THE TOURNAMENT: The 38th Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Girls Soccer Tournament will take place Thursday and Friday, June 24-25, at KOHLER Engines Stadium and Pat Jones Field at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, Wis. Ticket prices are $11 per session. Tickets for the semifinal games are available through the participating schools, and championship game tickets will be available at the venue.
SportsWNCY

Preview: WIAA state track meet

THE STATE MEET: The 125th Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Boys Track and Field Championships and the 50th Girls Track and Field Championships will be held Thursday-Saturday, June 24-26, at the Veterans Memorial Stadium Complex on the campus of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. MEET INFORMATION: The meet features a different...
Sportswissports.net

WIAA approves winter sports season regulations at June Board of Control meeting

From the WIAA -- The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control reviewed and acted on coaches committee recommendations impacting winter sports and additional accommodations for transfer students in response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic at its June meeting today. Many students experienced challenges with access and adapting...
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Broncos are state wrestling champions

Rancho Bernardo senior Javen Jovero and sophomore Jacob Jones recently won the California High School State Invitational Wrestling Tournament in Fresno. Their accomplishments meant each finished with an undefeated season, said RBHS assistant wrestling coach David Williams. Columbia University-bound Jovero pinned Carsten Rawls of Saint Francis High School at 3:43...