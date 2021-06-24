WIAA Board of Control approves changes to wrestling, gymnastics state tournament

Orange senior Kessel Summers has had a year full of milestones. In April, he became the 48th wrestler in Orange history to win 100 matches. He was a member of a Big 8 Conference Championship team for the third time in his career this season. Then on Tuesday, Summers reached the 3A Mideast Regional final for the first time in his career. Summers got to the final after holding off Union Pines’ Andrew Clark 8-6 in the semifinals in the 132-pound division. Summers is the winningest active wrestler for Orange. He also has qualified for the 3A State Tournament for the third time in his career. Summers earned a spot in next week’s state tournament after he put away Gray’s Creek’s Dylan Rumer 13-3. Last year in the state tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum, Summers defeated Havelock’s Nate Lucia with a pin at 5:52 to advance to the state quarterfinals. Summers will return to Eastern Guilford High School, which hosted Tuesday’s Mideast Regionals, for the State Tournament on June 26 and to conclude his Orange career. Summers will move on to Bluefield College, where he will also wrestle.