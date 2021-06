CBS Sports recently ranked the top 85 college basketball players who are transferring to a different school this year, and the Pac-12 comes out on the short end. Of course, how the teams use the new players is as important as the player's talent, and Oregon's Dana Altman and USC's Andy Enfield have become experts in the field. Both used transfers to good effect to reach the Sweet 16 and the Elite Eight, respectively, in the 2021 NCAA tournament.