Here are some easy potluck recipes that everyone will enjoy. Learn these to make the star dish of the party. You are often invited to a backyard party, or sometimes host one yourself. If you are invited to a potluck party, do not go there with only bread rolls. Be the person who brings mouthwatering sides such as slow-cooker cheesy scalloped potatoes, chipotle creamed corn on the grill, or bacon-wrapped asparagus.