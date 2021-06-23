Toledo City Council goes shopping for talent…among themselves and the town as a whole
The Toledo City Council Wednesday evening agreed on a procedure to restore the city council to a full roster of councilors. The City Council set up an interview schedule to determine who should fill the single vacancy. Councilors agreed that they’ll start advertising for a city council candidate through July 21st, then interview candidates on July 28th and finally make their selection during the council meeting on August 4th.www.newslincolncounty.com