Tom Jolliffe looks at the two films that most typify John Cusack’s qualities, Grosse Pointe Blank and High Fidelity…. Top five John Cusack films? Well, Say Anything has got to be there. Perhaps the thoroughly underrated Grifters? What else? Being John Malkovich has got to be in the running too. During Cusack’s rising years in coming of age/teen films he became known for a certain boyish charm, and unique character. He wasn’t particularly nerdy, not really the bad boy. Even when he’d delve into some of those personas, there was a certain uniqueness to his style. Later in the 90’s, coming into the early 00’s, Cusack found himself becoming a popular leading man. He wasn’t the Tom Cruise superstar, or Brad Pitt example of male perfection. He could play, with a certain cool, a kind of everyman. He had foibles, some neuroses, and a gift for genre hopping.