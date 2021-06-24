Cancel
Public Health

Horn in the West reopens Friday, June 25, after COVID-19 closure

Watauga Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the classic outdoor drama Horn in The West reopens at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 25. Taking the audience back to 18th century North Carolina, Horn in The West follows settlers of North Carolina as they are launched into the Revolutionary War. Depicting the real history of battles and historical figures, such as Daniel Boone, as well as fictionalized characters, Horn in the West is a beloved fixture of the High Country.

