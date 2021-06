PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police arrested a 26-year-old man Wednesday for allegedly bumping into women and cutting their arms. In a release, Portland Police Department spokesperson David Singer said the first reported incident happened in Monument Square around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. A woman called 911 to report that a man bumped into her and she felt a cut on the back of her arm. At least one other female victim reported a similar incident in which she was cut after a similarly-described man bumped into her, according to Singer.