Giants' Alex Dickerson: Three hits in win

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Dickerson went 3-for-5 with a double and two strikeouts in Wednesday's 9-3 extra-innings win over the Angels. The 31-year-old outfielder was productive at the plate in his first start since he was activated from the injured list. Dickerson served as the designated hitter for 12 innings before Wilmer Flores (hamstring) pinch hit for him in the 13th. Dickerson is now slashing .237/.303/.410 with six home runs, 22 RBI, 17 runs scored, a stolen base and four doubles through 152 plate appearances. He is expected to split time with Mike Tauchman in left field going forward, although both of them are left-handed batters.

www.cbssports.com
Person
Mike Tauchman
Person
Alex Dickerson
Person
Wilmer Flores
#Giants#Injured List#Angels
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB
Baseball
Sports
