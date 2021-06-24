Athletics' James Kaprielian: Quality start in no-decision

Sandoval (1-2) got the win over the Diamondbacks on Sunday after allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings. Sandoval put together his second straight quality start and actually picked up the win as opposed to his last time out. He allowed the Diamondbacks to get on the board in the fourth on an RBI single by Pavin Smith and then was eventually pulled after walking two batters to begin the seventh, one of which would come around to score for his second earned run of the day. His changeup was super effective, as he generated 10 of his 13 whiffs with the offspeed pitch. The 24-year-old now owns a 3.51 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 31:13 K:BB over 33.1 innings and has a another favorable matchup coming up this week against the Tigers.