Sports

Rangers' Joely Rodriguez: Notches first save

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Rodriguez pitched a scoreless ninth in Wednesday's 5-3 win against the Athletics, allowing one hit and recording his first save. With regular closer Ian Kennedy unavailable due to an illness, manager Chris Woodward turned to Rodriguez to nail down a tight win. Though he has the fifth most appearances among Rangers' relievers, a high 5.91 ERA suggests Rodriguez's use in the ninth was merely a necessity rather than a potential shift in role.

