Rangers' Joely Rodriguez: Notches first save

Steckenrider pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning to pick up his first save of the season in a 4-3 win over the Twins on Monday. Steckenrider sent down the top of the Twins' order on just 12 pitches. He surrendered two runs over an inning in his return from the COVID-19 injured list June 5 but has since put together five scoreless outings. All in all, he's been a very reliable arm out of the Mariners' bullpen with a 2.59 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 24:9 K:BB over 24.1 innings, but he remains behind Kendall Graveman and possibly Rafael Montero in the pecking order for saves.