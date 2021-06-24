Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Goes yard twice
Garcia went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in a 5-3 win against Oakland on Wednesday. Continuing an extremely successful rookie season, Garcia homered 426 feet to center off James Kaprielian in the sixth and tagged reliever Cam Bedrosian in his next at-bat in the eighth for his 20th long ball of the season, one of six players to reach that mark thus far. While a low .308 on base is a bit concerning, Garcia's combination of power and speed (seven steals) easily makes up for it.