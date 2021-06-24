Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Goes yard twice

Dalbec went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Sunday in the Red Sox's 18-4 loss to the Blue Jays. For the first time all season, Dalbec picked up a start at third base -- his primary position during his time in the minors -- while Rafael Devers received a breather for the day game after a night game. Though the Red Sox couldn't collectively keep pace with a prolific Blue Jays offense that slugged eight home runs on the afternoon, Dalbec was at least able to do his part. Dalbec has produced an extra-base hit in each of his last four starts, and he appears to have regained some job security after he had lost out on starts to Danny Santana in late May.