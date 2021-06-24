Special Weather Statement issued for Central St. Louis, South Itasca by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 23:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central St. Louis; South Itasca A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN ITASCA AND SOUTHWESTERN ST. LOUIS COUNTIES At 1155 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was near Taconite, or 8 miles east of Grand Rapids, moving east at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph, dime size hail, and occasional cloud to ground lightning can be expected with this storm. This storm will be near Warba around 1205 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Blackberry, Hart Lake, Floodwood Lake, Swan Lake, Bovey, Goodland, Silica and Calumet. Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until this storm passes. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle. This storm may intensify, please monitor local media outlets for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.