Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Itasca County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for Central St. Louis, South Itasca by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 23:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central St. Louis; South Itasca A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN ITASCA AND SOUTHWESTERN ST. LOUIS COUNTIES At 1155 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was near Taconite, or 8 miles east of Grand Rapids, moving east at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph, dime size hail, and occasional cloud to ground lightning can be expected with this storm. This storm will be near Warba around 1205 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Blackberry, Hart Lake, Floodwood Lake, Swan Lake, Bovey, Goodland, Silica and Calumet. Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until this storm passes. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle. This storm may intensify, please monitor local media outlets for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Rapids, MN
City
Taconite, MN
County
Saint Louis County, MN
City
Goodland, MN
County
Itasca County, MN
City
Bovey, MN
City
Calumet, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#St Louis#Central St Louis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
Gloucester County, VAPosted by
NBC News

Supreme Court won't hear dispute over bathrooms for transgender students

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up the issue of whether the nation's schools must allow students to use the bathroom that match their gender identities. The court declined, without comment, to hear the case of Gavin Grimm, who has been at the center of a long legal battle with the school board in Gloucester County, Virginia. Grimm was born female but identified as male after his freshman year in high school, legally changing his name and beginning hormone therapy.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.