4 Tips for Successful High School Internships

I came into college thinking it was going to be no sweat. I mean high school definitely had its difficulties—math tests were often a struggle and some projects were more involved than others—but there were definitely times where I could briefly skim material for a test and do just fine. So that being said, I knew college would be tougher, but I wasn’t prepared for just how much tougher or how big of an adjustment it would be. College is fantastic, but it’s also a challenge that’ll push and grow you in a whole bunch of different ways. That’s not meant to scare you or freak you out at all, so don’t freak out; I’m just saying that there are a few things that would have been helpful to know beforehand. So, with that, here are some heads ups that will hopefully help you mentally prepare and kick into gear for college!