Mrs. Edith Jane Spradlin
Mrs. Edith Jane Spradlin, 80, of Grantville, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Mrs. Spradlin was born February 8, 1941, in Perry, Florida, daughter of the late Reverend Clifford Marion Payne and Amelia Jane Nicks Payne. A longtime resident of Coweta County, she was Methodist by faith, had served as a private duty caregiver, and enjoyed fishing, cooking, and crocheting. Her family had owned a horse farm and she loved Tennessee Walking Horses.times-herald.com