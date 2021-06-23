Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grantville, GA

Mrs. Edith Jane Spradlin

Newnan Times-Herald
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMrs. Edith Jane Spradlin, 80, of Grantville, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Mrs. Spradlin was born February 8, 1941, in Perry, Florida, daughter of the late Reverend Clifford Marion Payne and Amelia Jane Nicks Payne. A longtime resident of Coweta County, she was Methodist by faith, had served as a private duty caregiver, and enjoyed fishing, cooking, and crocheting. Her family had owned a horse farm and she loved Tennessee Walking Horses.

times-herald.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tifton, GA
City
Grantville, GA
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
State
Florida State
County
Coweta County, GA
City
Ringgold, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piedmont Newnan Hospital#Methodist#Sons Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope alert after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

The Vatican on Monday said Pope Francis is alert and breathing on his own following surgery to remove part of his large intestine. Pope Francis was taken to the hospital on Sunday for the planned surgery. According to a statement from the Holy See's spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the surgery took about three hours and involved a left hemicolectomy, the removal of one side of the colon.
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Tropical Storm Elsa nears Cuba and worries Florida

Tropical Storm Elsa swept along Cuba's southern coast early Monday as forecasters said it could make landfall on the island's central shore by midafternoon before heading toward Florida. Concern about possible high winds from the approaching storm was the reason officials in Surfside, Florida ordered the demolition of the remaining...
AccidentsPosted by
NBC News

Japanese landslide kills 3 people and leaves another 80 missing

Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

UK PM Johnson looks to end England's virus restrictions

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due on Monday to set out plans to end social and economic COVID-19 restrictions in England, in a test of whether a rapid vaccine rollout offers enough protection from the highly contagious Delta variant. Johnson's announcement at 1600 GMT...
MilitaryPosted by
CBS News

Military plane crash leaves at least 52 dead in Philippines

Patikul, Philippines — Philippine security forces searched among coconut trees on a remote southern island Monday for the flight data boxes of an aircraft that crashed and killed 52 people in one of the country's worst military air disasters. The C-130 Hercules transport plane was carrying 96 people, most of them recent army graduates, when it overshot the runway on Sunday while trying to land on Jolo island in Sulu province — a haven for Islamist militants.