Joanna Wilkes Barron Blalock, age 86 of Manchester, Georgia entered into the kingdom of heaven with her family by her side at her home on Monday, May 10, 2021. Celebration of Life services were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, at First Baptist Church Prayer Garden, Manchester, Georgia with Dr. Craig Williamson officiating. Private graveside rites were held later at Oak Hill Cemetery in Newnan, Georgia.