Firsthand Accounts of Surviving Prisons and Pandemic Power the Adachi Project’s Films

Paul Redd’s family was waiting for him with balloons, bear hugs and full-belly laughs when he finally came home after 44 years in May 2020. In the intimate, short documentary Forty Four Years Later, happy tears flow as he reunites in a park with his sister, brother, sister-in-law and grown-up nephew, who had only met him once as a toddler. Your eyes might get misty as you watch, feeling the love, relief and grief at the fact that Redd was gone for four decades for a murder he maintains he never committed.