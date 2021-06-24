Chandigarh eases Covid-19 night curfew: All you need to know

If you're planning to travel to the UK, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global Covid-19 pandemic. The United Kingdom has seen one of the highest number of deaths from Covid-19 in the world. Despite being the first country globally to start a vaccination scheme, the country experienced a deadly second wave over the winter months. The Alpha Covid variant, said to be much more infectious, was discovered in the UK, meaning that many countries canceled air links right before Christmas 2020.