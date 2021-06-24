Letter to the editor: We need a change — we need Richard Kennedy

Our system of government is set up to have elected officials at various levels, and our Board of Supervisors is a county entity. They were not elected in order to make decisions in a vacuum, but to coordinate and integrate with other levels of government. The Board should not step outside their charter and make decisions they were never elected to make, such as the recent one involving the 'constitutional sanctuary', or the resolution to support a Delegate who participated in the U.S. Capitol insurrection. The current Board needs a change; they have acted as if they have the authority to be a dictatorship, not as a body that represents all the citizens of this county. I believe some new representation is overdue.