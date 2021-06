By now, many people are familiar with the troubling lack of diversity among classroom teachers in California. While nearly 3 out of 4 public school students are non-white, approximately two-thirds of our teachers are white. Most troubling is the serious lack of Black male teachers, who only make up 1% of California’s teacher workforce. We are beginning to see a consensus develop that says more Black educators are needed as one component of a strategy to help ensure more Black students get the education they deserve.