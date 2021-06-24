Lindor, Conforto, new pitchers lead Mets past Braves 7-3

I believe this is the first time in many weeks that I have not had to add or subtract pitchers to the meter to reflect roster changes from the week before. Although David Peterson continues to struggle, given Noah Syndergaard and Carlos Carrasco’s situations, the rotation has more or less stabilized with few alternatives to Peterson and Joey Lucchesi cementing himself as the regular fifth starter and going deeper into games. The Mets continue to win on days when their top three starters are on the mound. Jacob deGrom, Taijuan Walker, and Marcus Stroman are all in the top ten in ERA among National League starters, with deGrom, of course, leading the pack. And on the days when those three starters pitched this week, the bullpen did what they had to do for the Mets to win. However, the bullpen poured gasoline on the fire in Tuesday’s loss and blew a narrow lead in relief of Joey Lucchesi in yesterday’s game, due to the fact that the many of the highest leverage arms were not available.