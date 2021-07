Soybean, which originated in China, is the world’s largest source of protein for animal feed and the second largest source of vegetable oil after palm. Eighty percent of global production comes from the US, Argentina and Brazil and - since the turn of the century - the land devoted to its production has increased by 57 percent in Argentina, and 160 percent in Brazil. According to the researchers, much of the growth in South America’s soy sector has been inspired by rising demand from China, which has increased its imports from the continent by 2000 percent in the last 20 years – a trend that is likely to continue due to trade restrictions between China and the US, which was previously the main source of Chinese soy imports.