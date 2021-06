SEATTLE — Sometimes the best team doesn’t win, and sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good. The Seattle Sounders could have called both sides of that coin at different points in Wednesday’s match against Real Salt Lake. It would be fair to say that the Sounders played well throughout the game, and were unlucky not to have put the game away by halftime. That said, as the game inched towards extra time, the Sounders were facing another disappointing home draw after they conceded a penalty in the 78th minute.