Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. Our seven-month-old baby is not a good sleeper. His “awake windows” are short and his naps are inconsistent, but often only 30 minutes long. Recently, he’s slept okay the first part of the night but is awake at 12:30, sometime between 2 and 3, again at 4ish, and finally between 5 and 5:30—and the only way he can get him to go back to sleep at that point to our still-too-early-but-okay wake-up time of 6:30 is by co-sleeping with him (and yes, we know, we shouldn’t have him in our bed, but sleep deprivation can be deadly too!). He’s chronically exhausted, and so are we—especially since we’re both still working from home, with no childcare yet and no family nearby. My question is: Is the vast how-to-get-your-baby-to-sleep industry legit, or if my exhausted husband and I give in and contact a consultant, are we just falling victims to a (maybe well intentioned, but very expensive) scam?