Henry County, OH

Livestock show apparel exchange

By Jen Lazenby
Northwest Signal
 5 days ago

There will be a free exchange of Junior Fair Livestock Show apparel on Wednesday, July 7 from 4-7 p.m. at the Ag Hall of the Henry County Fairgrounds. 4-H and FFA members who have outgrown or no longer use their livestock show apparel are welcome to bring in their clothing in hopes that younger/new livestock project members can “shop” at the exchange for their show apparel. This is also an opportunity for our older youth to find apparel for themselves. If you would like to participate as a donor of your used livestock show clothes, please drop off your clothing at the Ag Hall starting anytime after 1 p.m. on July 7. If you want to participate as a “shopper,” come shop between 4-7 p.m. at the Henry County Fairgrounds Ag Hall. Apparel available could include jeans, long sleeve or short sleeved button down shirts, collared shirts, boots and belts.

