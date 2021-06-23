Scranton School District clerk details problems with new health insurance plan
SCRANTON — A clerk in the Scranton School District detailed on Wednesday how a change in health insurance has already impacted her life. Her husband’s chiropractor stopped seeing him due to a lack of payment. Her blood monitoring strips haven’t been delivered. A specialist in Bethlehem initially denied providing her an eye injection to treat macular degeneration because of a large balance on her account.www.thetimes-tribune.com