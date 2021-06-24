Martha Jean Lentz, 75, of Temple died Sunday

Services for Martha Jean Lentz, 75, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Belton. Mrs. Lentz died Sunday, June 20, at a Temple hospital. She was born Dec. 28, 1945, in Houston to Robert and Cleo Thornton Locke. She spent her childhood in the Houston area and was a 1964 graduate of South Houston High School. After graduating, she attended Baylor University, earning a bachelor’s degree in 1968. On July 19, 1969, she married Donald Lentz in Corpus Christi. She had lived in Bell County since 1977. She worked for Belton ISD for more than 25 years. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Temple.