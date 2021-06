Game 2 wasn’t so much about these Hawks, who have proved as deft at losing Game 2s as they’ve been at winning Game 1s. (They’re 0-3 in the former, 3-0 in the latter.) This Game 2 took the measure of the Milwaukee Bucks, who might not be the most talented assemblage the Hawks have seen in these playoffs but who surely, to use a word employed by Mike Budenholzer late Friday, the most “solid.”