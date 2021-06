I’ve taken my time with this review because I didn’t want to be first, I wanted to be right. I’ve had just about every major VR headset since the growing pains of blurry dev kits to the halcyon days of high-framerate visual fidelity. Some have wowed me, some have made it hard to justify an upgrade. So where does the Vive Pro 2 fit into all of this? Let’s start with a breakdown of the hardware before we get into the experience.