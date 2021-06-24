Cancel
John Mcafee

John McAfee, software pioneer turned fugitive, dead at 75

By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
Courier News
 5 days ago

John McAfee, the outlandish security software pioneer who tried to live life as a hedonistic outsider while running from a host of legal troubles, was found dead in his jail cell near Barcelona on Wednesday. His death came just hours after a Spanish court announced that it had approved his...

www.couriernews.com
Tennessee StatePopculture

John McAfee's Cause of Death Revealed

Controversial computer mogul John McAfee died in a Spanish prison last week, and his cause of death has now been revealed. The New York Post reports that McAfee died by suicide, having been found hanging in the cell by officials. The outlet cited the Spanish-language newspaper El Pais as being the first to report on the autopsy results. It was also reported that McAfee had a suicide note in his pocket when prison guards found him. Details of the alleged note have not been published.
Public SafetyRadar Online.com

John McAfee Reportedly Dead By Suicide In Barcelona Prison, Hours After Spanish Court Agreed To Extradite Controversial Software Pioneer To U.S.

Controversial computer programmer and businessman John McAfee is reportedly dead by suicide. The 75-year-old embattled tech entrepreneur allegedly killed himself in a prison in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday evening local time, according to local news outlets El Pais and El Mundo. El Pais reported that McAfee was pulled from his jail...
