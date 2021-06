SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities in Sierra County are trying to locate a Lincoln man who left for a camping trip in the area in late May and has not been seen since. According to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office, Russell Chris Voges of Lincoln, Calif. was reported missing by his family on June 4 after he did not return home from his camping trip. Voges family told investigators he said he was only going to be gone for a few days and left for his trip on Sunday, May 30.