Massive hole???? You a funny guy. Our offense has played its best for the last 3 years whenever Clark was off ball. He rarely played PG on offense in 2019. He was virtually the only guy who played PG in 2020 helping that UVA team to the worst offense since stats were kept in 1954. And last year the 5 games Reece played PG were 5 of the best 6 offensive games of the year. Go back and look at the Clemson game when Reece actually played PG. Clark is fine off ball. He is pretty bad as a PG in producing points per possession.